Max Azoury Substack

Home
Chat
Archive

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Max Azoury Substack

This Substack cuts through the noise to expose how AI, psychology, and power really work–stripped of hype, censorship, and institutional spin.

People

© 2025 Maxwell Azoury
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture