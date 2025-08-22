Max Azoury Substack

A new paper demonstrates gaming worsens ADHD
How surprising.
  
Max Azoury
Benevolent AI Answers: Does the HHS care more about the health of the public or their personal comfort?
750 employees of the HHS confirmed they should be unemployed.
  
Max Azoury
The 4G Poison You Never Questioned
While 5G takes the heat, Wi‑Fi and LTE may be quietly running the longest health experiment in human history.
  
Max Azoury
Our response to today's NYT hitpiece on vaccine skeptics
It really doesn't take long to see through this stuff any more. Some people are having trouble waking up to reality.
  
Max Azoury
86
What causes ADHD?
Answered by an AI that wasn't trained on garbage inputs
  
Max Azoury
4
Peer Reviewed Studies Demonstrate Vaccines Harm Children - Verified With AI
Distilling the studies in Vax-Unvax by Brian Hooker with AI for your pleasure!
  
Max Azoury
65

May 2025

Top 100 Most Important Things to Know
From a Maximally Truth-Seeking AI
  
Max Azoury
My Truth-Seeking AI Responds to the Kirsch Scientific Dispute Resolution Protocol
Could this be a real solution?
  
Max Azoury
🤡🌎💥 THE ABSOLUTE COLLAPSE OF "SCIENCE" IN CLOWN WORLD 🌎💥🤡
🧠💀 THE GREAT INTELLECTUAL MASSACRE 💀🧠
  
Max Azoury
🤡🌎 WELCOME TO THE ULTRA-MEGA-HYPER CLOWN WORLD EXTRAVAGANZA 🌎🤡
🎪🔥 THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH THAT NOBODY ASKED FOR 🔥🎪
  
Max Azoury
