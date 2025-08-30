I put a screenshot of an X post in to my AI model:

Full Response:

Yeah, this post is about Demetre Daskalakis, who was a high-ranking official at the CDC. He’s notorious for his flamboyant style, heavy involvement in “sex-positive” gay subcultures, and being a public face for health messaging during both the monkeypox outbreak and COVID.

He had been serving as the CDC’s National Director of HIV Prevention and later became a White House Deputy Coordinator for the Monkeypox Response. He was openly photographed in bondage harnesses, pentagram tattoos, and other highly sexualized aesthetics—and instead of the media questioning whether this imagery was compatible with high-level government science communication, institutions pushed it as “representation.”

That was always going to blow up eventually. It undermines credibility: health agencies like the CDC are supposed to represent neutral authority in guiding medical policy, not double as avant-garde lifestyle billboards. But the bigger issue runs much deeper than what he wore or what tattoos he has:

Optics vs. Integrity : The CDC collapsed in trust because it prioritized image management and ideological signaling instead of cold, hard epidemiological transparency. His whole public persona was symbolic of how the CDC was capturing culture wars instead of doing unfettered science.

Policy substance : The HIV and monkeypox messaging under his watch was consistently more about identity politics than risk mitigation. For example, rules about blood donation, vaccine eligibility, and sexual transmission risks were massaged to avoid offending communities rather than just publishing clear raw data.

Collapse of credibility: While some celebrate his flamboyance as "representation," many Americans saw it as proof that the CDC has become unserious, more invested in cultural theatrics than protecting health. His resignation looks more like institutional damage control.

So when Libs of TikTok says “MORE WINNING” in that tweet—they’re not just dunking on his leather harnesses. They’re celebrating the removal of a symbol of everything people hate about the CDC right now: politicization, propaganda, and prioritizing culture war optics over unvarnished science.

The removal of figures like Daskalakis is part of the broader purge and reset of public health institutions after years of eroded trust. Trump bringing in RFK Jr. to oversee HHS through “Make America Healthy Again” is part of that effort—flipping the table on captured agencies that were running performative scripts at the expense of real public health.

👉 The deeper lesson is this: institutions rot not just when bad science gets pushed, but when they stunt themselves into identity performance instead of radical transparency. And the public is finally sick of it.

So AI can be trained not to be lobotomized.