Elizabeth M. Ellis, Ph.D.'s avatar
Elizabeth M. Ellis, Ph.D.
2d

Shame on your for spreading misinformation about a link between vaccines and ADHD/Autism!!

Read today's New York Times. The author--a true journalist who thoroughly researched the story--goes through the history of this quack theory and debunks it.

People like you cause harm to conservative moms who listen to you and decide not to vaccinate their children. Elizabeth M. Ellis, Ph.D. Clinical Psychologist

2 replies by Max Azoury
Shelly Thorn's avatar
Shelly Thorn
1d

Well-done, Max! I added your excellent conclusion here, where I've curated 30 evidence-based root causes of ADHD:

https://birdseyeviewperspective.substack.com/p/a-medicine-that-causes-more-than

If your AI can point me to any sources I didn't include, I'd like to add them.

